NVprepsfb top quarterback countdown — No. 4

Here is the #NVprepsfb list of Southern Nevada’s top five quarterbacks.

Desert Pines Tyler Williamson (19) dives in the end zone for a touch down against South Tahoe during their 3A state semifinal football game played at the Desert Pines football field in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. Desert Pines defeated South Tahoe 56-7. Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Desert Pines’ Tyler Williamson comes in at No. 4 on our #NVprepsfb list of Southern Nevada’s top five quarterbacks.

To create the list, we spoke with coaches from the Sunrise and Sunset Regions in both Class 4A and 3A. A couple of the base questions were: “Who is the top high school quarterback today?” and “Who would you pick to start a team?”

Then we grabbed the statistics from last season, looked at the player’s collective rankings on recruiting websites and used our own judgment to fill holes.

This resulted in the #NVprepsfb quarterback rank. The list is based off high school productivity and not college or professional potential. Stay tuned for our running back, wide receiver/pass catcher and defensive player lists that will be unveiled each week until the end of July.

#NVprepsfb Quarterback Rank: Desert Pines’ Tyler Williamson No. 4

Class

2019

Vitals

6 feet, 1 inch; 175 pounds

Honors

N/A

Recruiting

N/A

Last Year’s Stats

Williamson took over as the Jaguars’ starting quarterback in the Class 3A state semifinals last season and led them to a 56-7 win over South Tahoe. He completed 9 of 11 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns in the game and ran for another score. In Desert Pines’ 39-6 win over Spring Creek in the state final, Williamson went 16-for-20 passing for 266 yards and three TDs and ran for a TD.

What they are saying?

— “Honestly, he’s probably the third-best quarterback in the city,” one Sunset Region football coach said. “I’m excited to see what he can do this year. Last year, he was the young guy.”

— “Pretty accurate,” one Sunrise Region football coach said. “(Desert Pines Coach) Tico (Rodriguez) does a good job with that offense and getting his athletes the ball. And Tyler was pretty impressive.”

— “He has potential to be an excellent quarterback,” one Sunrise Region football coach said. “The sky’s the limit with a kid like that. He’s a natural playmaker.”

— “Great athlete, great option quarterback,” one Sunset Region football coach said. “He runs the option like it’s nobody’s business — like Turner Gill from Nebraska in the 80s.”

— “The jury’s still out on that kid,” one Sunrise Region football coach said. “He looks very capable, but it all depends on what they have up front.”

— “I wasn’t really impressed with his ability to throw the football,” one Sunrise Region football coach said. “But he looks to be a kid that, when he takes off running, you’ll be in trouble.”

#NVprepsfb Quarterback Rank: Faith Lutheran’s Sagan Gronauer No. 5

Class

2019

Vitals

6 feet, 1 inch; 170 pounds

Honors

All-Northwest League Honorable Mention (2016)

Recruiting

N/A

Last Year’s Stats

Gronauer completed 112 of 231 passes (48.5 percent) for 1,731 yards and 16 touchdowns last season as a sophomore. He threw just six interceptions and ran for 164 yards and six TDs for the Crusaders.

What they are saying?

— “He should have definitely been all-conference,” one Sunset Region football coach said. “This kid is going to take a lot of people by storm.”

— “He’s probably the top returning quarterback in (the Northwest) League,” one Sunset Region football coach said. “He’s got some good targets to throw to, that’s for sure with that (Elijah) Kothe kid. He does a nice job getting the ball out and running that offense.”

— “He delivers a good ball and runs the ball well enough,” one Sunset Region football coach said. “He’s a good dual-threat, and (Faith Lutheran) does a good job of mixing it up.”

— “He’s not bad, but it helps that he’s got some very talented receivers,” one Sunset Region football coach said. “He throws the deep ball well and uses those big receivers. He struggles with intermediate short passes.”

To get involved in the discussion, use #NVprepsfb on Twitter. You also can follow along @nevadapreps.